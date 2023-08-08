New Map Helps Monitor and Track Algae Blooms in San Francisco Bay

The California Water Boards has introduced a new map to help monitor and track algae blooms in San Francisco Bay. As algae season heats up, the map provides real-time information about the extent of the bloom in the bay. The recent glance at the map showed a widespread bloom, confirming the presence of the Heterosigma akashiwo phytoplankton, also known as the “flying potato”. This same phytoplankton caused a harmful algal bloom last summer, resulting in the death of numerous fish.

The map is an improvement on the previous version, which only showed freshwater and estuarine blooms caused by cyanobacteria. The improved map includes data for chlorophyll-a, a molecule produced by phytoplankton that appears as a different shade of green. The data for the map is collected from the satellite Sentinel-3, in collaboration with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the San Francisco Estuary Institute’s Aquatic Science Center.

This new map is a valuable tool for the public and California state water and public health agencies. It helps identify areas that require sampling and monitoring. Previously, there was a lack of jurisdiction and responsibility for responding to harmful algal blooms in saltwater. The Water Boards have recommended legislation to address this gap and assign responsibility for monitoring and issuing warnings.

Officials are still learning how to effectively use the map to its full potential. They are continually updating the map based on new data and improving its functionality. Feedback can be submitted to [email protected].

It is important to note that satellite data serves as a screening tool and may have false positives. Water sampling is still required for accurate information. The threat to human health from algal blooms, particularly in saltwater, is not well understood. It is advised to avoid swimming in areas with algal blooms and to thoroughly bathe if exposed. The state’s Healthy Water Habits page provides more guidance on dealing with harmful algal blooms.

In conclusion, the new map provides valuable information about algae blooms in San Francisco Bay, helping to enhance monitoring and public safety in the area.