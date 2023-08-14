CityLife

Gilat Satellite Networks Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC in Q1

Aug 14, 2023
Jump Financial LLC, an institutional investor, recently decreased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. by 52.4% during the first quarter. The investor sold 15,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, leaving them with 13,900 shares at the end of the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were valued at $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also been active in trading Gilat Satellite Networks shares. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in the company by 31.2% during the first quarter, owning 34,965 shares worth $308,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position by 6.2% and now owns 73,949 shares valued at $657,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC added 31.1% to its position, now owning 38,094 shares worth $338,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in the company valued at $204,000 during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. also increased its position by 3.9%, ending the quarter with 798,840 shares valued at $7,037,000.

Analysts have recently given positive ratings to Gilat Satellite Networks. StockNews.com upgraded the stock from “hold” to “buy.” Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and has set a price target of $8.50.

Gilat Satellite Networks, with a market capitalization of $394.08 million, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in various countries. The company operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. They design and manufacture ground-based satellite communications equipment and provide end-to-end services.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks opened at $6.96 and have a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a high of $7.33. The company has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27.

These facts were obtained from a Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and various research reports.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

