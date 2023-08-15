III Points Festival Reveals Details for Satellite Party Series 2023

Miami’s indie-electronic festival, III Points, is gearing up for its momentous tenth-anniversary celebration in October. The festival has unveiled its official Satellite party series for 2023, promising four days of incredible musical mayhem across five iconic Miami venues.

The series will feature an impressive lineup of headliners, including John Summit, James Murphy, Hudson Mohawke, Jamie Jones, The Martinez Brothers, Jacques Greene, Daniel Avery, Dixon, and many more.

To kick off the festivities on Thursday, October 19, James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem will deliver a rare performance in the intimate Jolene Sound Room in Downtown Miami. The night will also feature DJ sets from Hudson Mohawke, Nia Archives, The Blaze, and 2manydjs.

On Friday, attendees can catch Cloonee at Floyd, Jacques Greene at The Ground, and Black Loops at Jolene. Club Space will continue the party late into the morning with back-to-back DJ sets from Âme B2B Dixon, Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami, and Perel B2B Rebolledo.

Saturday will bring a dance moment with Jamie Jones teaming up with the Martinez Brothers at Club Space. Joy Orbison and Daniel Avery will perform at The Ground, while Bedouin takes the stage at Floyd.

The festival will come to a grand finale on Sunday with the Closing Party at Club Space. Dance music superstar John Summit will headline the event, with support from Mau P and Aluna. Additionally, VTSS will join INVT for a performance at The Ground.

Satellite pre-sale tickets are available for current III Points Festival ticket holders, and the general public can purchase them starting Monday, August 21. For more information on III Points’ tenth anniversary, including dates, lineup, tickets, and set times, please refer to the full Guide to III Points 2023.