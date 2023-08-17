Rocket Lab to Launch Japanese SAR Satellite After Virgin Orbit’s Bankruptcy

Rocket Lab has signed a contract with the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS) to launch the QPS-SAR-5 satellite on an Electron rocket. The satellite was originally planned to be launched by Virgin Orbit, but the bankruptcy of the launch company led to a new agreement with Rocket Lab. The launch, named “The Moon God Awakens”, is scheduled for September from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

Both Rocket Lab and iQPS did not explicitly mention Virgin Orbit’s bankruptcy in their announcement, but they indirectly referred to it. Rocket Lab’s CEO, Peter Beck, stated that this mission was exactly what Electron was designed for, offering dedicated launches with a rapid timeline. iQPS’ CEO, Shunsuke Onishi, appreciated Rocket Lab’s efforts in arranging the new launch contract to quickly deploy the satellites into orbit.

iQPS has faced delays in launching their SAR satellites, with QPS-SAR-3 and -4 failing to reach orbit on a Japanese Epsilon rocket in October 2022. However, QPS-SAR-6 successfully reached orbit through SpaceX’s Transporter-8 mission in June. The company plans to develop a 36-satellite constellation capable of producing SAR imagery at resolutions sharper than 50 centimeters.

Rocket Lab has emerged as a favorable option for companies seeking dedicated smallsat launches following Virgin Orbit’s bankruptcy. The company has won the iQPS contract along with eight other Electron launches this month. Rocket Lab also secured contracts for launches with BlackSky’s Gen-3 imaging satellites in 2024 and NASA’s PREFIRE Earth science cubesats in May 2024. They have not disclosed the contract values but reiterated their target launch cost of $7.5 million for the Electron.

Rocket Lab’s next launch, which was postponed due to sensor data issues, is scheduled for August 23. They continue to focus on their forecasted goal of completing 15 Electron launches this year.