Japanese Government Selects Warpspace for SBIR Project

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
The Japanese government has chosen Warpspace for a small business innovation research (SBIR) project. This project aims to develop interoperable optical communication modems and routers. The SBIR program in Japan is designed to support the research and development efforts of small businesses and startups, with the ultimate goal of accelerating innovation in the country.

Warpspace, in an announcement on August 6, stated that it will be working on the development of optical communication modems and routers that are compatible and interoperable in satellite optical communication networks. This is significant because Japan is currently one of the few countries actively engaged in research and development of inter-satellite optical communication technology.

While European and American industry, government, and academia are investing substantial resources in utilizing this technology to revolutionize data communications globally, Japan’s selection for the SBIR project will provide them with the confidence and support needed to compete in the global market.

Warpspace CEO, Hiromitsu Azuma, expressed his optimism about the selection, stating that it will enable them to bring Japan’s technological advancements to the global stage. By participating in this project, Warpspace aims to contribute to the ongoing progress of satellite optical communication networks.

With the backing of the Japanese government and the opportunities provided by the SBIR project, Warpspace is well-positioned to achieve their goals and make a lasting impact in the field of optical communication.

