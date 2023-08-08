Philippine Government Secures Loan and Aid for Satellite Data Communication System

The Philippine government has secured a post-disaster loan of 30 billion yen (P11,818,122,000) and a grant aid of 1.1 billion yen (P433,331,140) to procure a Satellite Data Communication System for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). The loan and grant project was formalized through the exchange of notes between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko on August 8.

This marks the third time that the Japanese government has provided the Philippines with a post-disaster loan, with the first loan given after Typhoon Yolanda in 2013 and the second loan given in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic response. The low-interest funds of 0.01% per annum are expected to enable the Philippines to respond more swiftly and flexibly to severe disasters in the future.

Highlighting the frequent exposure of both countries to natural disasters, Ambassador Kazuhiko emphasized the importance of maritime security for the Philippines as an archipelagic country. The provision of better maritime technology to the PCG aligns with Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, which seeks to foster stable relationships, freedom of navigation, and free trade among ASEAN countries, India, Australia, and the US.

The Satellite Data Communication System is expected to enhance the PCG’s law enforcement capabilities and contribute to the security of the Sulu-Celebes Sea, known for piracy and terrorism activities. Given the ongoing territorial disputes, particularly in the South China Sea, the project comes at a timely moment and will enable the Philippine government to have real-time situational awareness of offshore developments.

The recent incident involving China blocking and firing a water cannon on small Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea further underscores the need for a modernized Navy and advanced equipment. The loan and aid from Japan will support the Philippines in strengthening its maritime capabilities.

Overall, the loan and grant aid from Japan will contribute to the improvement of the Philippine Coast Guard’s capabilities and enhance maritime security in the region.