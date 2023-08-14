Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 14 Helps Rescue Family from Wildfires

Satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 has played a crucial role in saving a family from the wildfires in Hawaii. This new feature has garnered attention and made Android users curious about when they will have access to similar capabilities.

T-Mobile and Starlink have already announced a partnership to provide satellite connectivity for Android 14, set to launch later this summer. However, those with existing phones can utilize the Motorola Defy Satellite Link to access satellite connectivity right away.

The iPhone’s satellite connectivity feature has proven to be a life-saving tool in emergency situations. As wildfires put a family in grave danger, they were able to contact emergency services using their iPhone’s satellite connectivity feature and were rescued within 30 minutes. While this story is relatively rare, similar instances have been reported since the feature was introduced last fall, including hikers being rescued from treacherous situations.

Last September, Google’s senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems, Hiroshi Lockheimer, revealed that satellite connectivity would be available on Android 14. While there are already Android phones with satellite capabilities, it is not yet as widespread or widely supported as it should be, with different proprietary methods in development.

The final beta version of Android 14 has recently been released, and although details on the satellite connectivity feature are limited, it is expected that most Android phones currently on the market will only support the feature on certain carriers, such as T-Mobile through its Starlink partnership.

It is worth noting that even the best Android phones will not immediately have access to satellite connectivity upon the release of Android 14. The final API is not yet ready, and it remains uncertain if the upcoming Pixel 8, expected to launch in October, will include the feature.

In the meantime, users can purchase the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, a ruggedized device that connects to any phone and enables satellite connectivity. Utilizing the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app, it relays messages and location information between the phone and the Defy Satellite Link via Bluetooth. This device proves to be a convenient and reliable tool for outdoor enthusiasts or those who find themselves in areas with limited service.

It is important to be prepared for emergencies, and the Motorola Defy Satellite Link serves as a valuable device to ensure communication and safety in remote locations or during crises.