A Stellar Performance by PSLV-C56

India’s space exploration efforts took a successful leap forward as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C56, flawlessly accomplished its mission on July 30, 2023. It placed the DS-SAR and six other satellites into a perfect 536 km circular Low Earth Orbit (LEO), demonstrating India’s burgeoning prowess in space technology.

With the aid of its Onboard Navigation, Guidance and Control system, the vehicle nailed the target orbit conditions in just 20 minutes post lift-off. This precise achievement underscores ISRO’s commitment to technological excellence and innovation in the space arena.

Post-launch, the PS4 stage of the vehicle, if left alone, would orbit the Earth for more than 25 years in its 536 km circular orbit. However, with the increasing number of satellites in LEO, the space around this orbit is becoming more congested and hence, of prime interest.

To mitigate potential space debris, the PS4 stage orbit was deliberately lowered to a 300 km circular orbit. This maneuver was performed using the modified Onboard Guidance Algorithm and the low-thrust Orbit Change Thrusters, reflecting India’s commitment to global space debris mitigation efforts.

The PS4 Stage underwent a process called ‘passivation’ after the re-orbiting process was completed. In this procedure, all pressurized compartments, including tanks and gas bottles, were vented to release any stored energy or potentially hazardous substances. This step ensures that the possibility of pressurized compartment failures, which could lead to the fragmentation of the spent stage in orbit, is minimized, thereby further reducing space debris.

India’s successful mission with PSLV-C56 not only showcases its technical expertise but also highlights its dedication to responsible space exploration. By taking proactive steps to de-orbit the PS4 stage and perform passivation, India is actively contributing to the global efforts in reducing space debris and ensuring the sustainability of space activities.