ISRO Transfers IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies

ISRO has transferred the IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd in a move to enhance private industry participation in India’s space sector. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, facilitated the technology transfer through an agreement signed at an event held on August 2. The technology transfer documents were handed over by the Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL to the Chairman and Managing Director of ADTL.

ADTL is one of the two private players selected to receive the technology transfer. This marks the beginning of satellite bus technologies being transferred from ISRO to private industries. Furthermore, the PSLV is being produced by a consortium of industries.

The satellite bus, developed by ISRO’s U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), is a versatile and efficient small satellite platform designed to provide low-cost access to space. It serves as a dedicated vehicle for various payloads, including earth imaging, oceanic and atmospheric studies, remote sensing, and space science missions. The bus allows for quick satellite launches and offers a 3-axis stabilized system with four reaction wheels and a 1 Newton thruster for accurate pointing.

The IMS-1 bus, weighing about 100 kg, can accommodate a 30 kg payload and generates 330W power through solar arrays. It is a precursor to the IMS-2 bus technology, which will have improved features. The IMS-1 bus has been used in previous ISRO missions like IMS-1, Youthsat, and Microsat-2D.

By transferring the IMS-1 technology to the private sector, ISRO aims to boost India’s industrial growth in the space sector and promote technological self-reliance. It also provides new opportunities for private players to contribute to space research and exploration. Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd, an aerospace and defense company with expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and system integration, has played a significant role in defense, space, and homeland security projects in India.