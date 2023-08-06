ISRO Transfers Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies

ISRO announced on Saturday that it has transferred the IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd. This move signifies a step towards increasing private industry participation in India’s space sector. The technology transfer was facilitated by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO. An agreement for the transfer was signed during an event held at the NSIL headquarters on August 2.

ADTL is one of the two private players selected to receive the technology transfer through an Interest Exploratory Note (IEN) published by NSIL. This transfer marks the initiation of satellite bus technologies developed by ISRO being transferred to private industries. Furthermore, the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) is undergoing productionization by a consortium of industries.

ISRO has been actively supporting the development of space technologies by private players, providing expertise and resources. The satellite bus, developed by ISRO’s U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), is a versatile and efficient small satellite platform designed to enable low-cost access to space. It serves as a dedicated vehicle for various payloads, including earth imaging, ocean and atmospheric studies, microwave remote sensing, and space science missions, while also ensuring quick turnaround times for satellite launches.

The IMS-1 bus, which weighs about 100 kg, can accommodate a 30 kg payload. It is equipped with solar arrays that generate 330W power and has a 3-axis stabilized system with four reaction wheels, offering a 1 Newton thruster for precise pointing accuracy of +/- 0.1 degree. The IMS-1 bus has been utilized in previous ISRO missions such as IMS-1, Youthsat, and Microsat-2D. It is a precursor to the IMS-2 bus technology, which will feature improved capabilities.

By transferring the IMS-1 technology to the private sector, ISRO aims to contribute to India’s industrial growth in the space sector and promote technological self-reliance. This development also creates new opportunities for private players to contribute to space research and exploration, aligning with India’s vision to expand its presence in the global space market.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the recipient of the technology transfer, is an aerospace and defense company with expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and system integration. The company has played a significant role in various defense, space, and homeland security projects, contributing to India’s technological advancements in these domains.