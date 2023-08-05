Indian Space Research Organisation Transfers IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has transferred its innovative IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd. This transfer was made possible by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, with the goal of encouraging the private space sector to advance development.

The IMS-1 satellite bus, developed by the U R Rao Satellite Centre, is a versatile and cost-effective small satellite platform that enables easy access to space. It serves as a dedicated vehicle for various payloads and supports Earth imaging, ocean and atmospheric studies, microwave remote sensing, and space science missions. The bus also ensures a quick turnaround time for satellite launches.

Weighing approximately 100 kg, the IMS-1 bus can accommodate a 30 kg payload. Its solar arrays generate 330 W power with a bus voltage of 30-42 V. Equipped with a 3-axis stabilized system, four reaction wheels, and a 1 N thruster for pointing accuracy, this technology has been successfully used in previous ISRO missions like IMS-1, Youthsat, and Microsat-2D. It also serves as a precursor to the more advanced IMS-2 bus technology.

Through the transfer of this technology, ISRO aims to contribute to India’s industrial growth in the space sector and promote technological self-reliance. This move creates new opportunities for private players to contribute to space research and exploration, aligning with India’s plans to expand its presence in the global space market.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ADTL) is known for its expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and system integration. With this technology transfer, ADTL is expected to make significant contributions to India’s space research and exploration, furthering technological self-reliance and India’s vision of becoming a major player in the global space market.

This transfer of technology is a crucial step towards enhancing private industry participation in the Indian Space sector, facilitating growth and advancement in the field.