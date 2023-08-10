India’s NSIL Transfers IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Dhruva Space

In a significant move to enhance private sector involvement in India’s space industry, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has transferred the IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Dhruva Space. The technology, developed by the U R Rao Satellite Centre under ISRO, offers cost-effective access to space.

The transfer ceremony, held at NSIL headquarters, marks an important step towards promoting technological self-reliance in India’s space sector. The IMS-1 satellite bus is a versatile platform capable of accommodating various payloads, enabling applications such as Earth imaging, ocean and atmospheric studies, microwave remote sensing, and space science missions.

Weighing approximately 100 kg, the IMS-1 bus has a payload capacity of 30 kg. It is equipped with solar arrays generating 330 W power and features 3-axis stabilization with four reaction wheels. Pointing accuracy is achieved through a 1 Newton thruster. This technology has been utilized in previous ISRO missions like IMS-1, Youthsat, and Microsat-2D.

By transferring the IMS-1 technology to the private sector, ISRO aims to strengthen India’s industrial growth in the space sector and foster technological self-reliance. This development opens up new opportunities for private players to contribute to space research and exploration, aligning with India’s vision to expand its presence in the global space market.

Dhruva Space, a prominent player in the Indian space industry, is one of the recipients of the IMS-1 technology transfer. The company provides comprehensive space-engineering solutions across launch, space, and ground segments, specializing in the development of small satellites for commercial, governmental, and academic markets.

This technology transfer signifies a new era in India’s space sector, encouraging increased participation from the private industry and propelling the country’s space industry forward. With this initiative, India is poised to make significant advancements in space research and exploration, leveraging the capabilities of its private sector to achieve greater reliability in space endeavors.