Aditya-L1: India’s First Solar Observatory Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has provided an update on its upcoming mission, Aditya-L1. Aditya-L1 is India’s first space-based observatory that will study the Sun. It is scheduled to launch on August 26 using the PSLV-XL launch vehicle.

The first images of the Aditya-L1 satellite have been shared by ISRO. The satellite was developed at the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru and has now arrived at SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota.

Aditya-L1 is a planned coronagraph spacecraft that will study the solar atmosphere. It is currently being designed and developed by ISRO and various Indian research institutes. The spacecraft will be inserted into a halo orbit around the L1 point, which is located between the Earth and the Sun. From this orbit, Aditya-L1 will study the solar atmosphere, solar magnetic storms, and their impact on the environment around Earth.

The mission is significant for ISRO as it will be the first dedicated mission to observe the Sun. The mission is named Aditya-L1 after the Sanskrit word “Aditya,” which means “related to the Sun” and refers to the God of the Sun. The L1 in the name represents the Lagrange point 1 of the Sun-Earth system. Aditya-L1’s spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around this Lagrange point, which is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. This unique orbit will allow continuous viewing of the Sun without any occultation or eclipses, enabling real-time observations of solar activities and their effects on space weather.

The concept of Aditya-L1 was introduced in January 2008 by the Advisory Committee for Space Research. It was initially envisioned as a small 400 kg satellite for studying the solar corona in a low Earth orbit. The mission’s scope has since expanded, and it is now planned to be a comprehensive solar and space environment observatory located at the Lagrange point 1. The mission has an allocated cost of ₹378.53 crore, excluding launch expenses.

In addition to Aditya-L1, ISRO will also be launching Chandrayaan-3, its third lunar mission, which is scheduled to land on the lunar surface on August 23-24.