Aditya-L1: India’s First Space-Based Solar Observatory Preparing for Launch

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
Aditya-L1, the first Indian space-based observatory dedicated to studying the Sun, is soon ready for launch, according to ISRO. The satellite, developed at U R Rao Satellite Centre and transported to ISRO’s spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, will be launched in the first week of September. Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.

Unlike satellites in other orbits, Aditya-L1’s position at the L1 point will allow it to continuously view the Sun without any occultation or eclipses. This unique advantage will enable the observatory to observe solar activities and their effects on space weather in real-time. Aditya-L1 carries seven payloads, including electromagnetic and particle detectors, to study the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona of the Sun.

Four of the payloads will directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at the L1 point. This will provide crucial scientific insights into coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, and flare activities. Additionally, the mission aims to study the physics of partially ionized plasma, the initiation of coronal mass ejections, the in-situ particle and plasma environment, and the dynamics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism.

Other objectives include understanding the dynamics of the solar upper atmosphere, studying the composition and dynamics of the solar wind, and analyzing the magnetic field topology in the solar corona. Aditya-L1’s instruments are specifically designed to observe the solar atmosphere, while the in-situ instruments will gather data about the local environment at the L1 point.

The mission will contribute to our understanding of various solar phenomena and their impact on space weather. By advancing our knowledge of the Sun, Aditya-L1 will help in predicting and managing space weather events that can affect satellites, communication systems, and terrestrial infrastructure on Earth.

