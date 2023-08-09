Indian-built Satellite GSAT-24 Expands TV Channel Options for TataPlay DTH Service

With the operationalization of the Indian-built satellite GSAT-24, subscribers of TataPlay DTH Service in India will now have access to 300 more television channels. Prior to the launch of GSAT-24, TataPlay was only able to broadcast 600 channels. The addition of GSAT-24 increases this number to 900 channels.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite developed by ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. This satellite is the first demand-driven mission undertaken by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which is ISRO’s commercial arm. The satellite is specifically designed to cater to the requirements of TataPlay’s DTH application needs.

GSAT-24 was launched into orbit using a European Ariane-V rocket from the European Space Agency’s Kourou Spaceport in French Guiana. After being successfully placed in orbit in mid-2022, various processes and technical assessments, including on-orbit testing, were carried out before the satellite was made operational for broadcast operations.

The increased bandwidth provided by GSAT-24 allows TataPlay to offer users sharper picture and sound quality. It also enables the DTH service to carry 50% more channels, making it the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms in India.

The Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL, D.Radhakrishnan, highlighted the significance of GSAT-24, stating that it marks a new era of satellite television for India. He emphasized that this satellite mission is a testament to India’s aerospace prowess and its successful entry into the Demand Driven Mission segment.

TataPlay’s MD & CEO, Shri Harit Nagpal, expressed the company’s commitment to providing an enhanced viewing experience for its subscribers. He stated that the collaboration with NSIL will improve video and audio quality and offer many more channels and services. Nagpal also noted that this partnership reinforces TataPlay’s dedication to linear television in a country where millions of households have yet to purchase their first television.

With GSAT-24 now fully operational, TataPlay DTH Service is set to provide an expanded range of TV channels and improved audiovisual quality to its subscribers in India.