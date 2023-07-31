Testing Begins on IAI DS-SAR Satellite for Singapore’s Military and Commercial Use

Tests have commenced on the IAI DS-SAR satellite, which was launched into orbit on July 30th and transmitted its first data to the ground station. This satellite, built for both military and commercial purposes, is being developed for Singapore’s Ministry of Defence.

The IAI DS-SAR satellite is the result of IAI’s expertise in designing observation satellites, with a track record of 35 years, including satellites such as OptSat and TecSAR. It utilizes a synthetic aperture radar sensor payload, which allows the collection of a wide range of data. This includes data related to coverage, resolution, time (day and night), and weather conditions.

The main application of the DS-SAR satellite will be maritime surveillance, in collaboration with the Singapore Ministry of Defence’s Defence Science and Technology Agency. Additionally, this satellite will support commercial services through ST Electronics, alongside the TELEOS 1 Earth observation satellite.

Following the completion of testing, the DS-SAR satellite will be handed over to Singaporean customers. This signifies a significant development in both Singapore’s military capabilities and the expansion of commercial services made possible through advanced satellite technology.