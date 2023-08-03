Finnish Satellite Maker Iceye Launches Two New Satellites Built in Irvine

Finnish satellite manufacturer, Iceye, has successfully launched two satellites into orbit. These satellites were made in Irvine, contributing to the company’s growing fleet of spacecraft designed for Earth monitoring.

Iceye currently operates the world’s largest fleet of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites. These satellites have the unique capability to view Earth’s surface day or night, even in areas with thick cloud cover.

With the addition of these two new satellites, Iceye has now built a total of six satellites in Irvine that have been sent to space. The Irvine facility also serves as a mission operations center for spacecraft licensed in the United States. These spacecraft are used for various purposes, including monitoring natural disasters for humanitarian relief and managing natural resources.

In a significant development earlier this year, Iceye was awarded a five-year contract by NASA to provide data for its Earth Science Division. This collaboration highlights the company’s expertise and recognition within the industry.

With its expanding fleet of satellites and partnerships with leading organizations like NASA, Iceye is playing a crucial role in collecting valuable data about our planet. This data is used for scientific research, disaster response, and resource management, among other applications.

Iceye’s success in launching these satellites showcases the advancements made in satellite technology and the growing importance of Earth observation in addressing global challenges.