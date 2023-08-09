Remote-Sensing Satellite Operator HawkEye 360 Experiences Propulsion System Failure in Orbit

Satellite operator HawkEye 360 has encountered issues in orbit due to an “irreparable” failure of propulsion systems provided by Enpulsion, based in Austria. HawkEye has not publicly disclosed the name of its propulsion supplier, but a letter from April 2022 to the FCC reveals that the affected satellites are equipped with Enpulsion’s IFM Nano Thruster propulsion system.

HawkEye requested temporary permission from the FCC to operate three of its satellites, known as Cluster 4, at a lower altitude on July 24. The company also sought permanent authority to operate its constellation at orbital altitudes of 400-615 kilometers, considering the propulsion failures. The propulsion system failures have resulted in the Cluster 4 spacecraft currently operating at an orbital altitude of approximately 477 km. Despite unsuccessful attempts to remedy the failures, HawkEye has deemed them irreparable.

To address the issue, HawkEye has already discontinued the use of Enpulsion’s systems. In March, the FCC approved the company’s request to switch to a water-based propulsion system manufactured by Bradford Space, beginning with Cluster 7 and on all future satellites. Cluster 7 was launched in April, bringing the total number of spacecraft in the constellation to 21 (including the three experiencing issues).

Solar maximum, the phase in the solar cycle when the sun’s activity peaks, is currently being approached, as noted by NASA. This heightened solar activity can create problems for spacecraft, such as increased drag that accelerates their orbital decay. TechCrunch recently reported that solar activity and issues with third-party propulsion have caused some Capella Space satellites to prematurely deorbit.

HawkEye has confirmed that the Cluster 4 satellites are operational and not in danger of deorbiting. The company stated that the propulsion system anomaly has shortened their potential mission life but they remain within the tolerance of their design life. HawkEye’s constellation architecture is robust and accounts for variations in mission life based on deployment altitude, anomalies, and space weather. Enpulsion has not provided a comment on the matter.