Irregular Warfare in Space: The New Frontier

The war in Ukraine has highlighted the effectiveness of irregular warfare tactics in the modern era. Dr. John J. Klein of George Washington University warns that the United States must adapt to this new era of irregular warfare in space. Irregular warfare has been employed throughout history to achieve political goals outside of conventional military conflicts. Similar irregular actions are also present in the space domain. To maintain space superiority, the US Space Force and US Space Command must address irregular approaches by Russia and China. This requires updating strategies, making investments in space capabilities, and countering the irregular methods used by adversaries.

To effectively counter these threats, it is crucial to fully identify them. US officials have acknowledged the existence of threats, particularly in the “gray zone” where adversaries pursue political objectives without triggering traditional conflicts where the US has clear military advantage. Examples of “gray zone” threats include cyberattacks on space services, attacking commercial space capabilities during conflicts, and conducting proximity operations to coerce others. Despite not using regular military force, these actions can have a significant impact on the battlefield.

Real-world examples of these threats can be found in recent events. The cyberattack on US satellite firm Viasat before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted communication systems relied upon by the Ukrainian military. Commercial space companies are also targeted, as seen when Russia jammed SpaceX’s Starlink network during the conflict in Ukraine. China has demonstrated sophisticated rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) capabilities in space, which can intimidate or coerce competitors.

In response to these threats, the US Space Force emphasizes the importance of commercial capabilities and the resiliency demonstrated by systems like Starlink. By adopting a distributed and proliferated architecture for space communications, the Space Force aims to maintain capabilities even in the face of jamming attempts. Additionally, it is crucial to understand historical experiences and preferred methods to counter irregular efforts by US rivals.

As space becomes a new frontier for irregular warfare, it is essential for the United States to adapt and develop effective countermeasures. By identifying and understanding the threats, updating strategies, and investing in space capabilities, the US can maintain its space superiority and protect its interests in this vital domain.