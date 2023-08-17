Iran Advances in Space Technology, Aims to Increase Satellite Carrying Capacity

Iran has joined the group of countries possessing full-cycle space technology, becoming the first Muslim country to do so, according to Spokesman for the Defense Ministry’s Space Division, Ahmad Hosseini Mounes. In 2009, Iran launched the Omid Satellite using the Safir satellite carrier. Since then, Iran has aimed to develop satellite carriers with greater weight capacity.

Hosseini Mounes explained that Iran initially focused on satellites weighing 40 to 50 kg. However, a roadmap was established to develop satellite carriers such as Simorgh and Zoljanah. The ultimate goal is to have carriers like Sarir and Soroush in the future. Iran has made significant progress in the space industry, reaching a 500 km orbit with satellites weighing up to 100 kg.

The next step for Iran is to increase the weight capacity from 100 kg to 15 tons. Hosseini Mounes emphasized that achieving this will require tremendous technological advancement and work. He mentioned the Simorgh satellite carrier, which has a diameter of 2.4 meters and a launch mass of 80 tons.

Looking ahead, the Soroush II satellite carrier is part of Iran’s space roadmap. Its launch mass is expected to exceed 500 tons.

Hosseini Mounes acknowledged past shortcomings in Iran’s space industry. However, since the inauguration of President Ebrahim Raisi in August 2021 and the convening of the Supreme Space Council, there has been an acceleration of activities in the field.

Furthermore, Hosseini Mounes praised the launch of the space and astronomy news section by the Tasnim News Agency. This is the first such initiative in the media industry, highlighting the growing interest and focus on space exploration and astronomy in Iran.