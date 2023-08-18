CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Iran Announces Production of “Pars-3” Satellite

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
The Iranian Space Organization (ISA) has announced the start of the production process for “Pars-3,” Iran’s new satellite with advanced accuracy. Hassan Salarieh, the head of ISA, stated that the organization has made significant progress in designing and manufacturing indigenous remote sensing satellites.

The manufacturing of satellites such as “Pars-2” and “Pars-3” has officially begun. Salarieh highlighted that these satellites have imaging accuracies of four and two meters, respectively. This development positions Iran as one of the top 10 nations in the world for satellite manufacturing and launch capabilities.

Iran’s journey in satellite technology started in 2009 with the launch of its first satellite, Omid (Hope). This was followed by the successful placement of Rasad (Observation) into orbit in 2011. In 2012, Iran successfully launched its third homegrown satellite, Navid (Good News). More recently, in April 2020 and March 2022, Iran declared the successful launch of its first and second military satellites.

In addition to military satellites, Iran has also achieved milestones in high-resolution imaging. In August of the previous year, Iran launched the Khayyam satellite using a Soyuz 2.1 B rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, Iranian experts presented two domestic communication and imaging satellites called Nahid-2 (Venus-2) and Tolou-3 (Sunrise-3) in February. These breakthroughs were unveiled during a ceremony in May to celebrate Iran’s National Space Technology Day.

The production of “Pars-3” is a significant step forward for Iran’s satellite technology. With its advanced accuracy capabilities, it marks another achievement in the country’s efforts to further develop its space industry.

