Iran Launches Khayyam Satellite, Aiding Multiple Sectors

On August 9, 2022, the Iranian satellite Khayyam was successfully launched into orbit by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The satellite, weighing 600 kilograms, was placed into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth.

Khayyam is a remote sensing satellite controlled and operated by Iranian experts at the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology’s space bases in Iran. Its purpose is to provide images and data used in various sectors and sciences, including agriculture, natural resources, environment, water resources, mines, border control, and contingency management. The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) designed Khayyam to cross over the Iranian sky four times a day and communicate with ground stations.

Unlike conventional remote-sensing satellites that usually take months to a year to calibrate and achieve optimum performance, Khayyam’s calibration process was completed in just six months. This achievement was possible due to the reasonable cost and high safety factor of the Russian Soyuz satellite carrier, which many countries with technical expertise in the space industry prefer to use.

Five months after its launch, Iran began receiving data and high-accuracy images from Khayyam. These images and data are expected to gradually be shared with various state-run and private sectors to address Iran’s needs in agriculture, natural resources, environment, water resources, mines, border control, and contingency management.

In addition to Khayyam, Iran unveiled two more satellites, Nahid-2 and Tolu’-3, on February 7 during the National Day of Space Technology. The images captured by Khayyam include landmark locations such as the Jamkaran Mosque near the city of Qom and the holy shrine of Imam Ali in Iraq’s Najaf. Notably, Khayyam also took images of Al Baqi Cemetery in Saudi Arabia’s Medina.

To optimize the use of space technologies in geomatics and cartography, the Iranian Space Agency and Iran’s National Cartographic Center signed a cooperation agreement on July 3. This agreement includes the provision of satellite images and space data to the National Cartographic Center for the compilation and revision of Iran’s national atlases, satellite monitoring of natural disasters, and the development of products with added value.

With its 1-meter spatial resolution, Khayyam’s satellite images are expected to help update Iran’s maps after approximately two decades. As of June 21, Khayyam has covered more than 30 percent of Iran’s total area.

The Khayyam satellite has also started remote sensing activities to monitor and map land use changes. The Iranian Space Agency, in collaboration with the Information Technology Organization of Iran, is working on legal procedures to provide the initial batch of satellite images to judicial authorities combating land expropriation. Moreover, they are exploring legal avenues to assist other state agencies in addressing environmental monitoring, water resources, soil erosion, and land subsidence.

The launch of Khayyam represents a significant milestone in the strategic aerospace cooperation between Iran and Russia. Despite facing sanctions, Iran continues to make notable advancements in various fields of science and technology.