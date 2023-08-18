The Iranian Space Organization Announces Production of “Pars-3” Satellite

The Iranian Space Organization (ISA) has launched the production process of “Pars-3,” Iran’s most modern and accurate satellite. This important step in designing and producing indigenous remote sensing satellites with excellent accuracy was announced by Hassan Salarieh, the head of the organization. Salarieh revealed that the production procedures for “Pars-2” and “Pars-3” have officially begun. These satellites have imaging precision of two and four meters, respectively.

Iran ranks among the top 10 countries capable of manufacturing and launching satellites. The country has made significant strides in space technology over the years. In 2009, Iran successfully launched its first satellite called Omid (Hope), followed by the Rasad (Observation) satellite in 2011. In 2012, Iran placed its third domestically-made satellite, Navid (Good News), into orbit.

The country’s advancements in space technology continued in April 2020 when it successfully launched its first military satellite into orbit. In March 2022, Iran successfully blasted its second military satellite into space. Furthermore, in August of the previous year, Iran launched Khayyam, a high-resolution imaging satellite, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Earlier this year, Iran unveiled two indigenous telecommunications and imaging satellites, Nahid-2 (Venus-2) and Tolou-3 (Sunrise-3), during a ceremony held in Tehran. These technological achievements showcase Iran’s commitment to advancing its capabilities in the field of space technology.

The announcement of the production process of “Pars-3” highlights Iran’s determination to continue developing its indigenous satellite manufacturing capabilities. With its ongoing advancements, Iran aims to further establish itself as a prominent player in the field of space exploration and satellite technology.