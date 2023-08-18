Rocket Lab to Launch Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellites for iQPS

Rocket Lab has announced that it will deploy a constellation of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging satellites for Japanese company Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS). The California and New Zealand-based firm has signed a contract to launch iQPS’s QPS-SAR-5 satellite on an Electron rocket.

Originally, iQPS planned to launch its satellites using a Virgin Orbit rocket. However, due to Virgin Orbit’s bankruptcy, Rocket Lab has stepped in to fulfill the mission. The upcoming Rocket Lab mission, called “The Moon God Awakens,” is scheduled for September and will take place at Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

This partnership provides an opportunity for Rocket Lab to demonstrate its capabilities in deploying SAR imaging satellites. Synthetic aperture radar is a remote sensing technology that allows for high-resolution imaging regardless of weather conditions, day or night.

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is known for its small size and cost-efficiency, making it an ideal choice for small satellite launches. The Electron rocket has a payload capacity of up to 300 kg, making it suitable for deploying iQPS’s SAR imaging satellite.

As the demand for satellite imaging continues to grow, partnerships like this one between Rocket Lab and iQPS play a crucial role in expanding and improving satellite capabilities. The QPS-SAR-5 satellite will enhance Japan’s space surveillance and monitoring capabilities, offering valuable data on Earth’s surface and activities.

Rocket Lab’s mission to launch iQPS’s synthetic aperture radar satellites showcases the company’s dedication to providing reliable and cost-effective launch services for a variety of mission requirements, contributing to the advancement of space exploration and technology.