Emergency SOS via Satellite in iPhone 14 Saves Lives

Emergency SOS via satellite is not just a fancy feature added to the iPhone 14 to increase its price. It’s a feature that has proven to save lives, including those of wildlife.

Residents of the Missanabie community in Ontario, Canada, faced a wildfire on an island in Dog Lake. Without cellular connection, Warren Thibodeau and Orel Crack relied on their iPhone 14, using its Emergency SOS feature when nothing else worked. They contacted emergency services and guided local firefighter Craig Spooner to the island fire, where they successfully extinguished it.

With the help of satellite technology, the team was able to surround the island and use water from the lake to put out the fire. Additional assistance arrived from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Using the new GlobalStar emergency feature of the iPhone 14, they were able to get in touch with emergency responders and coordinate their efforts. Marc G., a camper at Dog Lake Cottages and Campground, later reported that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry was involved in cleaning up the island.

To signal SOS via satellite on your iPhone 14, it’s important to be prepared. Familiarize yourself with the Emergency SOS feature by referring to the iPhone 14 user guide. There are five types of emergencies you can choose to report: car or vehicle issue, sickness or injury, crime, being lost or trapped, and fire. Once you select the appropriate emergency type, additional questions may be asked to provide more information to the emergency responders.

To establish a satellite-to-device connection, follow the on-screen instructions provided by your iPhone. Ensure you have a clear view of the sky and horizon for a strong connection.

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature on the iPhone 14 has proved to be essential in critical situations. It provides a lifeline for those in need, offering immediate access to emergency services regardless of cellular network availability.