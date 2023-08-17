A Close Up Look at Intelsat’s IS-10-02 Satellite as MEV-2 Approached for Docking in Orbit

Last year, we discussed the key terms involved in a rocket launch. This time, we are providing a glossary of terms related to satellites. This is important given recent satellite mishaps that have raised questions. So, let’s dive into the steps involved in flying a satellite.

First, there is the licensing phase, where regulatory approval is obtained to operate the satellite. This includes setting parameters such as the number of satellites in a constellation, their location, size, and capabilities.

Next, comes the design review phase, where the size, scope, and necessary parts of the satellite are determined. Once this is done, the assembly phase begins. This involves ordering and gathering the various components of the satellite and putting them together. These components are tested before being assembled into subsystems.

After assembly, the integration phase takes place. This is when the satellite’s structure, called the satellite bus, is joined with the payload. The electronics and mechanical systems are plugged in and turned on.

Testing is a crucial step. The satellite is exposed to extreme temperatures, acoustic ranges, and vibrations to ensure it can withstand the harsh conditions of a rocket launch and space.

Once testing is complete, the satellite is shipped to the launch site. This can involve the use of specialized trucks or even aircraft.

The satellite then goes through the processing phase, where it is mounted onto the rocket and prepared for launch. This includes ensuring the satellite is healthy and fueled up.

The launch, deployment, and early orbit phase mark the beginning of the satellite’s life in space. It is delivered into orbit by a rocket and checked to ensure it is in the right position and functioning properly.

Next comes the commissioning phase, where all the systems of the satellite are tested to ensure they work correctly. This includes the propulsion, power, and antennas.

After commissioning, the satellite undergoes orbit raising to reach its final position for operation. It is usually deployed at a lower orbit and then maneuvered into its designated location.

Once operational, the satellite provides various functions such as communications, imaging, and weather monitoring. If a third-party team is involved in operations, a handover occurs.

Lastly, decommissioning occurs when the satellite reaches the end of its life. Operators choose to either reenter the satellite into Earth’s atmosphere or place it in a graveyard orbit to minimize collision risks.

While there may be some differences between satellite companies, these steps give a general overview of the satellite life cycle. Hopefully, this guide has been informative.