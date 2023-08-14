Intelsat Receives $3.7 Billion Windfall for Clearing C-Band Spectrum

Intelsat has announced that it is set to receive a windfall of $3.7 billion later this year after successfully clearing the C-band spectrum ahead of schedule for terrestrial 5G telecommunication companies in the United States. The company achieved certification for its work in moving broadcast customers into a narrower portion of the spectrum after launching its seventh and final C-band clearing satellite.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had set a deadline for satellite operators to clear the spectrum by December 2025 but offered incentive payments totaling nearly $10 billion if they could make the frequencies available to telcos before December 5, 2023. Intelsat has already received approximately $1.2 billion as part of the FCC’s transition plan, and with the additional windfall, the total incentive clearing payments received by the operator will amount to nearly $5 billion.

The proceeds come from the over $81 billion raised by the FCC through the auctioning of C-band in 2020 to telecommunication companies such as Verizon. Intelsat, along with other incumbent C-band operators, will also receive reimbursements from the FCC for any geostationary satellites deployed to clear the spectrum.

Intelsat’s recent launch of the Galaxy-37 C-band replacement satellite is scheduled to come online later this year, replacing Galaxy-13. The company completed the clearing of the frequencies and protection of ground earth stations in June, with official certification granted in July and validated by the FCC in August.

Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras has stated that half of the windfall will go towards debt repayment, with the company considering various options for the remaining proceeds.

In addition to Intelsat, other satellite operators such as SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, and Claro will also receive incentive payments for clearing C-band spectrum. SES, which ordered six satellites for its clearing strategy, will receive approximately $3 billion, while Eutelsat, Telesat, and Claro are set to receive smaller payments. SES and Intelsat are currently engaged in a legal battle in an attempt to split their C-band proceeds equally.