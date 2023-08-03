Intelsat Successfully Launches Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellites

Intelsat, a leading provider of inflight connectivity and operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, has announced the successful launch of Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4). This launch sets a new record for the commercial satellite industry by sending eight geostationary satellites into space within 10 months.

G-37/H-4 will be positioned at 127 degrees West and will offer a wide range of services and coverage. The satellite was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. It separated from the vehicle and its signal acquisition was confirmed by Intelsat.

When operations begin later this year, G-37/H-4 will provide North American capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers through its C-Band payload. The Ku-band payload will serve Intelsat’s mobility, network, and U.S. government customers and will be jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International, the U.S.-owned subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT Corp.

Intelsat’s CEO, Dave Wajsgras, stated that this launch completes their Galaxy fleet refresh plan and is a milestone for their 40-year Galaxy legacy. He also highlighted the 20-year partnership with JSAT International and its contribution to serving customers worldwide.

Intelsat is known for its innovative satellite-based communications solutions, providing seamless and secure connectivity to government, NGO, and commercial customers. With a focus on addressing the challenges of the digital age, Intelsat aims to lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Asia’s largest satellite operator, operates a fleet of 16 satellites and provides a range of entertainment and communications services. They play a vital role in supporting various industries, including mobile backhaul, government, aviation, maritime, and disaster recovery.

