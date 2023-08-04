Intelsat Launches Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite

Intelsat, a leading provider of inflight connectivity and operator of a large integrated satellite and terrestrial network, has successfully launched the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4) satellite. This achievement sets a new record in the commercial satellite industry, as eight geostationary satellites have been sent into space within just 10 months.

The successful launch of G-37/H-4 marks the completion of Intelsat’s comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan, which was initiated around 10 months ago. Dave Wajsgras, the CEO of Intelsat, expressed his satisfaction with this milestone, as it adds to the 40-year legacy of the Galaxy satellites. These satellites have been relied upon by Intelsat’s North American customers for decades. Additionally, the launch coincides with the 20-year anniversary of the JSAT partnership, which has enabled both companies to serve more customers in various parts of the world.

The G-37/H-4 satellite was manufactured by Maxar and was launched into space with the help of SpaceX’s Falcon rocket. Intelsat’s new satellite will join the existing fleet of Galaxy satellites, delivering advanced satellite communications services to customers. These services include broadband, broadcast, mobility, and government connectivity solutions.

With the launch of G-37/H-4, Intelsat continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of satellite services. The company’s commitment to innovation and expanding its satellite fleet allows it to meet the increasing demand for reliable and high-performance connectivity solutions. Intelsat remains dedicated to serving customers around the world, enabling communication and connectivity even in the most remote areas.