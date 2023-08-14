CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Intelsat and SES Complete C-Band Clearing, Set to Receive Billions in Payments

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
Intelsat and SES Complete C-Band Clearing, Set to Receive Billions in Payments

Intelsat and SES have successfully completed their activities to clear the C-band spectrum following the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) reallocation of the band for wireless use in 2020. The completion of this process allows the two companies to receive significant payments amounting to billions of dollars.

As part of the clearing process, SES confirmed that its C-band clearing has been certified by the FCC. This involved the launch of five new satellites and the repacking of all its C-band downlink services in the continental United States. SES is now eligible to receive its second payment of $2.99 billion, estimated to be made in the fourth quarter of this year.

Intelsat, on the other hand, announced its clearing on August 14th, following the successful launch of its final C-band satellite. The company is set to receive $3.67 billion in the fourth quarter.

According to Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras, these funds will be used to pay down debt and provide strategic opportunities for the company. Half of the proceeds will be utilized to deleverage the company’s balance sheet, while the remainder will be used for value creation and opportunities for all stakeholders.

However, the operators are still engaged in a court battle over a portion of the funds. In June, a U.S. District Judge ruled that SES is entitled to $421 million of Intelsat’s payout to ensure equal incentive payments between the two companies. The case has been sent back to Intelsat’s former bankruptcy court.

Despite the ongoing dispute, SES CEO Ruy Pinto remains optimistic that the resolution will be in SES’s favor, although the timing is uncertain.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Satellite

Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 14 Helps Rescue Family from Wildfires

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Airmo: Providing Precise Data on Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Space

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

More Propulsion Troubles in Orbit

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Future of Internet Connectivity: How China’s LED Lighting is Paving the Way

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Glentress World Champs Showcase RockShox’s XC-Oriented Flight Attendant System

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Fortnite Transformed into MMO-Like Game with Epic Boss Encounter

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon PC Requirements Revealed

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments