Intelsat and SES Complete C-Band Clearing, Set to Receive Billions in Payments

Intelsat and SES have successfully completed their activities to clear the C-band spectrum following the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) reallocation of the band for wireless use in 2020. The completion of this process allows the two companies to receive significant payments amounting to billions of dollars.

As part of the clearing process, SES confirmed that its C-band clearing has been certified by the FCC. This involved the launch of five new satellites and the repacking of all its C-band downlink services in the continental United States. SES is now eligible to receive its second payment of $2.99 billion, estimated to be made in the fourth quarter of this year.

Intelsat, on the other hand, announced its clearing on August 14th, following the successful launch of its final C-band satellite. The company is set to receive $3.67 billion in the fourth quarter.

According to Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras, these funds will be used to pay down debt and provide strategic opportunities for the company. Half of the proceeds will be utilized to deleverage the company’s balance sheet, while the remainder will be used for value creation and opportunities for all stakeholders.

However, the operators are still engaged in a court battle over a portion of the funds. In June, a U.S. District Judge ruled that SES is entitled to $421 million of Intelsat’s payout to ensure equal incentive payments between the two companies. The case has been sent back to Intelsat’s former bankruptcy court.

Despite the ongoing dispute, SES CEO Ruy Pinto remains optimistic that the resolution will be in SES’s favor, although the timing is uncertain.