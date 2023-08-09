Space South Central Receives Funding for Earth Observation Mission in Singapore

Space South Central, the largest regional space cluster in the UK, has obtained funding from the UK Space Agency for an international project aimed at developing a new Earth observation mission to support Singapore in its efforts to manage climate change.

The University of Surrey will lead the project, focusing on monitoring air pollution and forecasting atmospheric weather. The objective of the project is to improve the measurement of climate change and provide valuable information for disaster response in Singapore, with potential benefits for people worldwide. Collaborating with Singaporean counterparts, Space South Central will develop critical instrumentation capable of collecting the necessary climate change data.

Singapore has made addressing global climate change a top national priority, as it frequently faces high levels of air pollution, particularly when neighboring countries experience wildfires. The expanding population and economy have put stress on water supply, making the country vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The project, awarded to the University of Surrey by the UK Space Agency, aligns with the newly-announced National Space Strategy, promoting growth through international collaboration. Dr. William Lovegrove, heading the international liaison for Space South Central, expressed excitement about the opportunity for deeper collaboration and acknowledged the commitment of Singaporean project partners.

The project will utilize advanced technologies, including electronic propulsion, onboard AI processing, next-generation sensors enabled by quantum technology, and miniaturized timing mechanisms. These technologies will be used to form a constellation in a very low Earth orbit, supporting responsible space usage and addressing environmental issues such as air pollution and weather forecasting.

Other institutions involved in the project include the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore’s Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn), the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*Star), and Twinparadox Ltd. Furthermore, the universities of Southampton and Portsmouth, both part of the Space South Central cluster, are contributing to the project.

The team from Space South Central has been working closely with experts in Singapore to understand the country’s specific needs in tackling climate change. The cutting-edge technologies emerging from the University of Surrey, Portsmouth, and Southampton are being combined to find innovative solutions.

The UK Space Agency’s International Bilateral Fund provided funding of nearly £75,000 for the project. Dr. Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, highlighted the importance of collaboration with international partners to enhance expertise, drive investment in the UK, and support scientific advancements in space exploration.