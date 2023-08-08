Indian Air Force and the Advancement of Satellite Technology

A Bengaluru-based space startup, Pixxel, has recently won a grant to manufacture miniaturized multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) initiative. The need for all-weather remote sensing capabilities was brought to light during the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, highlighting the significance of independent and timely imagery in aerial warfare.

While Western nations like the USA have had such capabilities since the early 1990s, advancements in technology now allow state-of-the-art multispectral cameras to be equipped on smaller, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Pixxel, along with other entities like Israel Aircraft Industries, has contributed to this progress, enabling LEO satellites with high-resolution sensors and shorter revisit times.

Pixxel claims that their micro-satellites have a resolution 50 times higher than existing multispectral counterparts used for weather monitoring. These satellites weigh less than 150 kg and have resolutions of around 10 meters per pixel. The lifespan of these satellites is expected to be 10 years.

The emergence of a private sector startup like Pixxel is commendable, as it offers opportunities to collaborate with foreign vendors, such as Space X, who have ample resources. There are also potential commercial benefits for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) if they collaborate with Pixxel and use their Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) for satellite launches.

The Indian Air Force is following the lead of the US Air Force Space Command by exploring the use of commercial LEO and very low earth orbit (VLEO) satellites for military purposes. Having indigenous LEOs could seamlessly integrate with the nation’s military satellite program and enable Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) capabilities.

In addition to BDA, the use of multispectral sensors on these satellites would enhance infrared and synthetic aperture radar capabilities, enabling all-weather target analysis and BDA. Safety measures need to be in place to protect LEO satellites from electronic jamming and physical damage by space interceptors.

The commercial use of LEO space by air and space forces is on the rise, with multispectral sensor technology also providing the ability to detect enemy missile launches. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has exposed Russia’s limited high-resolution satellite capabilities, as they face challenges in acquiring advanced satellite technology due to sanctions imposed by the West.

The Indian Air Force’s contract with Pixxel is expected to provide on-demand high-resolution imagery and communication services in all-weather conditions. The availability of commercial satellite imagery, such as from companies like Maxar and Planet, has transformed the intelligence landscape, allowing even hobbyists to analyze wartime imagery at a lower cost.

The inclusion of private satellite imagery companies in the IAF’s targeting initiatives paves the way for advanced open-source and classified intelligence capabilities for aspiring nations and private players in the future.