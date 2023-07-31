Indiana University Launches Space Law and Cybersecurity Courses

Indiana University (IU) is introducing new courses in space law and cybersecurity to address the growing demand for professionals in the space industry. The IU Space Governance Policy Lab will offer classes that explore the legal and cybersecurity aspects of outer space activities. The lab aims to train a workforce equipped to handle the challenges arising in space governance.

Space law is a field that regulates activities conducted in outer space and on Earth related to space exploration. It covers various aspects, including weapon usage, technology launches, exploration efforts, and environmental impact. The United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space oversees a series of international treaties that form the foundation of space law. The United States also has national legislation, such as the 2015 Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act, which grants US companies and citizens the right to own and trade natural resources from space bodies like asteroids.

However, current international regulations are outdated, with the most recent treaty developed almost 50 years ago. Given the rapid growth in space activities and technological advancements, there is a need for modernizing space governance policies. IU’s courses will examine these challenges from an international perspective, involving discussions on topics such as military usage of outer space, environmental impact, orbital debris cleanup, mineral mining rights, and property ownership.

In addition to space law, IU will also focus on space cybersecurity. As the use of satellites and space-based infrastructure becomes more prevalent, protecting space assets from cyber attacks is crucial. The university will launch courses on space cybersecurity and a certificate program to develop expertise in safeguarding the cybersecurity of space systems.

The IU Space Governance Policy Lab has already garnered interest from various organizations, including the Department of Homeland Security, NASA, and private space companies. Graduates of IU’s space law and cybersecurity programs will have opportunities for internships and employment in the expanding space industry.

For those interested in enrolling in the courses, more information can be found on the university’s webpage.