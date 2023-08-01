GalaxEye to Launch World’s First Multi-Sensor Satellite, Mission Drishti

GalaxEye, a space technology startup based in Chennai, India, has revealed its plans to launch Mission Drishti, the world’s first multi-sensor satellite, in 2024. This groundbreaking satellite will revolutionize Earth observation by offering continuous monitoring capabilities day and night, regardless of challenging conditions such as dense cloud cover.

Mission Drishti combines two types of sensors: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical sensors. While current optical sensors can provide detailed Earth imagery, they struggle under cloudy conditions or during nighttime. SAR, on the other hand, does not rely on sunlight and can operate effectively at night.

By capturing SAR and optical sensor data from the same satellite, Mission Drishti enhances the correlation and analytical value of the collected information. This innovative fusion improves the reliability and utility of Earth observation data, opening up greater possibilities for various sectors.

GalaxEye has identified several industries that could benefit from this data, including agriculture, natural disaster insurance, defense, and intelligence. The satellite’s data could streamline the insurance claim process, benefiting both providers and claimants.

The development of Mission Drishti has been incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and has garnered partnerships with leading space-tech organizations, including Antaris Inc, QL Space, XDLINX Labs, Ananth Technologies, and Dassault Systemes.

The launch of Mission Drishti in 2024 marks a significant milestone in Earth observation technology. GalaxEye’s innovative approach to combining SAR and optical sensors in a single satellite will enhance our understanding of the planet and enable better decision-making in various sectors.