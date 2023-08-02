India Seeks to Become Geospatial Hub through Public-Private Partnership

India’s goal of establishing itself as a geospatial hub could be achieved through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, according to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). This model involves the private sector building, launching, and maintaining a constellation of earth observation satellites, with the Indian government acting as both a customer and a funder of the project.

Earth observation satellites play a crucial role in various sectors such as infrastructure planning, sustainable development, e-governance, weather prediction, climate monitoring, and disaster preparedness. These satellites capture images of specific areas on Earth and transmit them back for analysis and decision-making purposes.

IN-SPACe highlights the potential for India to become a geospatial hub, as geospatial technology is being widely adopted across sectors in the country. As a result, the demand for high-resolution data at frequent intervals is increasing. It is projected that India’s geospatial economy will exceed Rs 63,000 crore by 2025, with a growth rate of 12.8%, and it will create employment opportunities for more than one million people, particularly in the geospatial startup sector.

To meet the growing demand for data, IN-SPACe proposes the establishment of a satellite constellation through private sector participation. As the government is still in its early stages of space industry development, it can act as an assured customer for the data obtained from these constellations. The funding for the project would be achieved through a PPP model, where the non-government enterprise involved in building the earth observation constellation and the user government departments would jointly contribute funds. The participating industry would need to present a revenue generation model.

The data requirements are divided into three main categories: very high-resolution data (30cm or better), high-resolution data (1 metre), and stereo data of 1 metre resolution. This categorization enables the prioritization of data acquisition and utilization based on specific needs.

India’s pursuit of becoming a geospatial hub through a PPP model demonstrates its commitment to harnessing the potential of geospatial technology and satellite imagery for various applications and sectors.