First Images Sent Back by Jilin-1 Satellites

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
China has released the first batch of images sent back by the Jilin-1 satellite constellation, which was launched on June 15, 2023. The Jilin-1 satellites are the country’s first commercial constellation and were developed by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd.

The Jilin-1 satellite constellation consists of remote sensing satellites designed for various applications, including agricultural monitoring, natural resource surveys, and disaster prevention and mitigation. These satellites are expected to provide valuable data and images for China’s growing industries.

The images recently released showcase the capabilities of the Jilin-1 satellites. They provide detailed and high-resolution imagery of various landscapes, including urban areas, agricultural fields, and water bodies. These images can be used for urban planning, land use monitoring, and environmental assessments.

The Jilin-1 satellites have advanced imaging technology, including high-resolution optical sensors and synthetic aperture radar. This allows for the capture of clear and detailed images from space. The satellite constellation will continue to collect data and images to support China’s economic and social development.

In addition to their commercial applications, these satellites also have defense and security uses. They can be used for monitoring border areas, disaster response, and environmental protection. The Jilin-1 satellite constellation will contribute to China’s space capabilities and strengthen its position in the global satellite market.

