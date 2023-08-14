CityLife

The Power of AI Models

New Satellite Images Show Devastation of Wildfires on Maui

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
New satellite images from Maxar, partnered with European Space Imaging (EUSI), reveal the extensive damage caused by wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Taken on August 9, 2023, the focus of the images is on the historic Lahaina area, which has been severely affected by the fires.

These wildfires mark the largest natural disaster in Maui’s history. Tragically, the fires have claimed the lives of at least 93 people and destroyed over 2,200 structures. The impact has forced thousands of individuals to evacuate their homes, and the recovery process is expected to span several years.

The satellite images offer a striking visual representation of the devastation wreaked by the wildfires. They also underscore the vital role of satellite imagery in response and recovery efforts during such disasters. These images can aid in damage assessment, tracking the fire’s progression, and coordinating relief operations.

Comparing the before and after images reveals a stark contrast in the affected area. Pre-fire, Lahaina presents as a vibrant town teeming with lush greenery and a bustling downtown area. In the aftermath, the town lies in ruins, reduced to charred remains with buildings reduced to rubble, and trees stripped of their leaves.

The false-color infrared images provide a more nuanced understanding of the extent of the destruction. Burned areas appear in shades of black or grey, while the infrared reveals healthy vegetation in shades of red. The images illustrate that the fires have ravaged a vast expanse of land, including forests, residential zones, and businesses.

These satellite images capture the heartbreaking impact of the wildfires on Maui, emphasizing the importance of leveraging technology in disaster response and recovery efforts.

