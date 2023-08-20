Starlink Satellite Internet Transforms Internet Connectivity in Remote Parts of Alaska

In remote parts of Alaska, Starlink terminals are revolutionizing internet connectivity. These flat white antennas, belonging to Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, have rapidly expanded access to high-speed internet in the state. Although the Starlink signal has its limitations, such as diminishing strength as more users compete for bandwidth, the addition of more satellites has improved its speed and stability.

While satellite-delivered internet is considered inferior to faster and more stable fiber-optic internet, Alaska is making efforts to extend fiber-optic cables across rural areas in the coming years. However, the recent destruction of a subsea fiber cable due to sea ice has prompted more Alaskans to turn to Starlink for internet access.

In Southwest Alaska, an Alaska Native corporation has purchased Starlink systems for 450 shareholder households. This program aims to bridge the digital divide by providing reliable and affordable internet to communities that have long lacked connectivity. The corporation covers the cost of the terminal and other equipment necessary for installation, while families pay the monthly bill.

Starlink’s incredible growth can be attributed to SpaceX’s ability to deploy low-orbit satellites rapidly. With over 4,500 satellites in operation, Starlink now accounts for 53% of the active units in orbit. Unlike other satellite-based internet options, Starlink is directly available to consumers through online orders.

In Alaska, Starlink has become a popular choice due to its ease of installation, relatively low cost compared to other telecom companies, and faster and more dependable signal. Industries and institutions across the state are also adopting Starlink to improve connectivity or as a backup measure.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has deployed dozens of Starlink units across the state, using them for various purposes, such as credit card processing on ferries and real-time drone footage during emergencies. The arrival of Starlink in the Bethel region was met with enthusiasm, with hundreds of systems being delivered at a time.

While satellite internet is not without its limitations, the emergence of Starlink and similar technologies is transforming internet connectivity in remote areas, bridging the digital divide and providing opportunities for individuals and communities to thrive.