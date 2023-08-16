III Points Miami 2023 Satellite Parties – Lineups

As the 10-year anniversary of III Points Miami approaches, the festival organizers have revealed the lineups for their satellite parties at various venues in Miami. These parties will take place at Club Space, Floyd, Jolene Sound Room, The Ground, and Miami Beach Bandshell, making III Points Miami even more exciting and diverse.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday, October 19, with five satellite parties happening simultaneously. Hudson Mohawke and Nia Archives will perform at The Ground, 2manydjs and The Blaze will take the stage at Club Space, James Murphy and Will Buck will entertain at Jolene, and Cuco will perform at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

On Friday, there will be sets from Cloonee, Manolo, Dixon b2b Ame, Rebolledo b2b Perel, Jacques Greene, and more at various clubs in Miami. Saturday promises an even bigger lineup with artists including Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Daphni, Joy Orbison, TSHA, and Jamie Jones b2b The Martinez Brothers.

To conclude the festival, there will be massive closing parties. Club Space will host John Summit, Mau P, Aluna, and Andres Line. The Ground will feature INVT, Lake Hills, Ultrathem, and Vtss. Floyd will have special guests for their closing party.

Satellite party passes will be available to current ticket holders starting on Tuesday, August 15. Those without tickets to the main festival can purchase their passes via Front Gate until Thursday, August 17 at 5pm ET. The remaining tickets for all parties will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 21 at 10am ET.

With these exciting satellite parties, III Points Miami is set to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers in South Florida. Stay updated by following III Points on their website and social media channels.