5 Events within the Club Space Network

Miami’s renowned III Points Festival is celebrating its 10-year milestone with the addition of its Satellite party series. From Thursday, October 19th to Sunday, October 22nd, III Points will be taking over various venues including Club Space, The Ground, Floyd, The Bandshell, and Jolene Sound Room.

On Thursday, music lovers can look forward to a rare performance by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy at Jolene. Hudson Mohawke and Nia Archives will also deliver sought-after sets at The Ground. Parisian duo The Blaze and Soulwax side project 2manydjs will perform DJ sets at Club Space, while alt-pop sensation Cuco will take the stage at The Bandshell.

Friday’s lineup includes tech-house standout Cloonee at Floyd, Jacques Greene at The Ground (the only artist to have appeared on every III Points lineup since 2013), and deep-house practitioner Black Loops at Jolene. Club Space will feature three B2B sets between Innervisions label bosses Âme and Dixon, Tel Aviv’s Adam Ten and Mita Gami, and Perel and Rebolledo.

Saturday’s highlight will be a B2B performance by Hot Creations creator Jamie Jones and house standouts The Martinez Brothers at Club Space. TSHA, supported by Ninja Tune, will also perform at Club Space. Joy Orbison, Daniel Avery, and Bedouin will take the stage at The Ground, Floyd, and Jolene, respectively.

The III Points Satellite series will conclude on Sunday with the Closing Party at Club Space. The lineup includes dance music star John Summit, house talent Mau P, and dance-pop innovator Aluna. Renowned techno producer VTSS will join INVT for a performance at The Ground.

Satellite pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively to current III Points Festival ticket holders starting Tuesday, August 15th, at 10 am ET. Tickets for the parties will be open to the general public on Monday, August 21st, at 10 am ET. For more information, visit the III Points Festival website.