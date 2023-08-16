III Points 2023 Satellite Parties Announced

III Points Festival is back with its Satellite parties, featuring over 60 artists performing at 5 different venues across 4 days. The festival, known for its indie-electronic music, has recently shared details about its official Satellite party series for 2023 on social media.

The pre-parties and after-parties will be held at Club Space, The Ground, Floyd, Miami Beach Bandshell, and Jolene Sound Room. The main festival will take place from October 20-21 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

Some of the artists scheduled to perform include Stephan Jolk, Malone, Dixon, Âme, Jamie Jones, and The Martinez Brothers. James Murphy will be giving a rare performance at Jolene Sound Room on Thursday, October 19. Hudson Mohawke and rising talent Nia Archives will kickstart the weekend early with their performances at The Ground on Thursday.

On Friday, catch Cloonee at Floyd, Jacques Greene at The Ground, and deep-house maven Black Loops at Jolene. If you’re up for a non-stop party, Club Space will be the place to be with performances from Âme B2B Dixon, Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami, and Perel B2B Rebolledo. On Saturday, Jamie Jones will have an upbeat B2B set with The Martinez Brothers at Club Space.

The festival’s Closing Party, hosted by John Summit, will take place at Club Space on Sunday. Joining him will be Mau P and Aluna, making it a night to remember.

Satellite pre-sale tickets are currently available for current III Points Festival ticket holders. If you haven’t purchased your III Points tickets yet, make sure to do so before August 17 to receive a unique early access code. The general public sale will begin on August 21 at 10am ET.

