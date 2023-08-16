III Points 2023 Satellite Parties Announced for Miami’s Indie-Electronic Fest

III Points Festival, Miami’s homegrown indie-electronic festival, has revealed details about its official Satellite party series for 2023. Spanning over four days at five different venues, the pre and after parties will be held at Club Space, The Ground, Floyd, Miami Beach Bandshell, and Jolene Sound Room.

The festival itself will take place from October 20-21st at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, featuring over 60 artists. Some notable names include Stephan Jolk, Malone, Dixon, Âme, Jamie Jones, The Martinez Brothers, and a rare performance by James Murphy at Jolene Sound Room on October 19.

To kick off the weekend early on Thursday, Hudson Mohawke and rising talent Nia Archives will be performing at The Ground. On Friday, catch Cloonee at Floyd, Jacques Greene at The Ground, and Black Loops at Jolene. Club Space will be hosting Âme B2B Dixon, Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami, and Perel B2B Rebolledo for those who don’t plan on sleeping. On Saturday, Jamie Jones will be joining forces with The Martinez Brothers for a B2B set at Club Space.

The festival will wrap up on Sunday with the annual Closing Party at Club Space, headlined by the popular tech house artist John Summit. He will be accompanied by Mau P and Aluna.

Satellite pre-sale tickets are currently available for current III Points Festival ticket holders. If you haven’t purchased your festival tickets yet, you have until 5PM ET on August 17 to do so in order to receive a unique early access code. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 21 at 10am ET.

