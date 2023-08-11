Iceye’s U.S. Business Arm to Provide High-Resolution Radar Data to NASA

Iceye’s U.S. business arm has secured a task order to supply NASA with high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) commercial earth observation data products. The order falls under a purchase agreement for SAR products in support of the Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition program.

The agreement, signed in March, allows Iceye’s U.S. business arm to receive fixed-price BPA calls with a maximum value of $7 million per award over five years. This partnership aims to explore how SAR data from commercial sources, such as Iceye, can complement NASA’s existing datasets and capabilities.

Will McCarty, the CSDA program scientist at NASA, expressed interest in utilizing small satellite constellations to provide new perspectives to the science priorities of the Earth Science Division.

Iceye is a Finnish microsatellite manufacturer that specializes in SAR technology. SAR uses remote sensing techniques to capture images of the Earth’s surface using radar signals. The technology is particularly useful for monitoring changes in landscapes, such as deforestation, ice melting, and disaster response.

The collaboration with NASA highlights the growing importance of SAR data for scientific research and Earth observation. As commercial SAR providers like Iceye continue to develop and refine their capabilities, they offer valuable resources to support NASA’s mission of advancing our understanding of Earth and its environment.

By leveraging SAR data, NASA can enhance its scientific analysis, gain new insights, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in fields such as climate change, natural disasters, and environmental conservation.

Iceye’s initial task order from NASA is a significant milestone that underscores the company’s role as a provider of high-quality SAR data. With this partnership, Iceye is well-positioned to contribute to NASA’s scientific endeavors and help further our understanding of our planet.