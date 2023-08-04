CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

IBM and NASA Collaborate to Make Geospatial Foundation Model Open-Source

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
IBM and NASA Collaborate to Make Geospatial Foundation Model Open-Source

IBM has announced that its geospatial foundation model, watsonx.ai, built from NASA’s satellite data, will now be openly available on AI platform Hugging Face. This move marks the largest geospatial foundation model on Hugging Face and the first-ever open-source AI foundation model developed in collaboration with NASA.

The model, trained jointly by IBM and NASA, utilizes Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data (HLS) to perform tasks such as flood and burn scar mapping. It can also be employed for tracking deforestation, predicting crop yields, and detecting and monitoring greenhouse gases.

NASA and IBM believe that making the model available on Hugging Face will democratize access to geospatial data and stimulate innovations in climate and Earth science. Earlier this year, the two organizations entered into an agreement to create an AI foundation model for geospatial data.

Sriram Raghavan, Vice President of IBM Research AI, emphasizes the importance of open-source technologies in addressing critical areas like climate change. He states, “By combining IBM’s efforts in developing flexible and reusable AI systems with NASA’s repository of Earth satellite data, and making it accessible on the leading open-source AI platform, Hugging Face, we can leverage the power of collaboration to implement faster and more impactful solutions that will benefit our planet.”

With this collaboration, IBM and NASA aim to enable scientists, researchers, and organizations to tap into the power of AI and geospatial data for a wide range of applications, ultimately driving positive change for the environment and our planet.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Satellite

Satellite Library Benefits Navy Kids and Sailors

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

Addressing the Space Junk Problem: Space Plasmatics Developing Plasma Thrusters for Satellites

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Satellite Library Connects Navy Youth and Sailors

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

AI Chatbot “Ed” to Serve as Student Advisor in Los Angeles Unified

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Match Group Introduces AI-powered Photo Selection Tool for Dating Profiles

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

PlayStation: Revolutionizing Console Gaming

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments