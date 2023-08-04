IBM and NASA Collaborate to Make Geospatial Foundation Model Open-Source

IBM has announced that its geospatial foundation model, watsonx.ai, built from NASA’s satellite data, will now be openly available on AI platform Hugging Face. This move marks the largest geospatial foundation model on Hugging Face and the first-ever open-source AI foundation model developed in collaboration with NASA.

The model, trained jointly by IBM and NASA, utilizes Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 satellite data (HLS) to perform tasks such as flood and burn scar mapping. It can also be employed for tracking deforestation, predicting crop yields, and detecting and monitoring greenhouse gases.

NASA and IBM believe that making the model available on Hugging Face will democratize access to geospatial data and stimulate innovations in climate and Earth science. Earlier this year, the two organizations entered into an agreement to create an AI foundation model for geospatial data.

Sriram Raghavan, Vice President of IBM Research AI, emphasizes the importance of open-source technologies in addressing critical areas like climate change. He states, “By combining IBM’s efforts in developing flexible and reusable AI systems with NASA’s repository of Earth satellite data, and making it accessible on the leading open-source AI platform, Hugging Face, we can leverage the power of collaboration to implement faster and more impactful solutions that will benefit our planet.”

With this collaboration, IBM and NASA aim to enable scientists, researchers, and organizations to tap into the power of AI and geospatial data for a wide range of applications, ultimately driving positive change for the environment and our planet.