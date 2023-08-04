IBM and NASA Release Open Source AI Model for Satellite Imagery Analysis

IBM and NASA have collaborated to create and release an open source foundation AI model called Prithvi. This model aims to assist scientists and other individuals in analyzing satellite imagery. The vision transformer model, licensed under Apache 2, has approximately 100 million parameters and was trained using a year’s worth of images collected by NASA’s Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 (HLS) program.

Prithvi consists of the main model and three variants that have been fine-tuned for specific purposes. These purposes include identifying flooding, wildfire burn scars, and crops and other land use. When an overhead satellite photo is fed into one of the models, it labels different areas in the image. For instance, the crop-classifying variant can identify water regions, forests, corn fields, cotton fields, developed land, wetlands, and more.

This AI model can be beneficial for automating the analysis of land changes over time. It can be used to track erosion caused by flooding or assess the impact of drought and wildfires on a particular region. Although IBM and NASA are not the first to leverage machine learning for this purpose, their Prithvi model offers improved performance. According to IBM, Prithvi is up to 15 percent more accurate than previous techniques while relying on less labeled data.

The models, along with demo links, can be downloaded from Hugging Face. The goal of releasing these models as open source is to enable researchers worldwide to use them and amplify their impact. The ultimate aim is to enhance the understanding of Earth through the analysis of observational data.

IBM trained the Prithvi model using Vela, its AI supercomputer cluster. Surprisingly, it only took about an hour for them to fine-tune the model for flood detection using an Nvidia V100 GPU. This suggests that extensive computational resources may not be necessary to create custom variants of the model.

A commercialized version of Prithvi is expected to be available later this year. Developers and the Earth science community are encouraged to evaluate the model for various applications and provide feedback on its strengths and weaknesses.