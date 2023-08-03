IBM and NASA Release Advanced AI Model for Satellite Data Analysis

IBM Corp. and NASA have collaborated to develop and release an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model aimed at accelerating the analysis of satellite data. The model is available on Hugging Face, an open-source neural network sharing platform similar to GitHub. This collaboration will also involve Worcester, Mass.-based Clark University.

The primary objective of this AI model is to help researchers identify areas in the continental U.S. that are at risk of flooding and wildfires. IBM claims that the model can analyze geospatial data up to four times faster than existing neural networks, while requiring less data for training.

The AI model is built on the Transformer architecture, a widely-used approach for designing neural networks. Transformer models can consider a vast amount of contextual information when making decisions about data, resulting in more accurate outcomes compared to other AI systems.

IBM and NASA trained their model using a geospatial dataset known as Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2. This dataset comprises images of Earth’s surface captured by NASA’s Landsat-8 satellite, along with measurements from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite constellation.

The AI model was trained on IBM’s internally-developed Vela supercomputer, powered by Nvidia Corp.’s A100 series of data center graphics cards. The supercomputer also incorporates IBM’s virtualization software, which minimizes the impact on performance to less than 5%.

Although primarily optimized for identifying areas at risk of flooding and wildfires, IBM and NASA believe the model can be adapted for other use cases such as tracking deforestation, monitoring carbon emissions, and forecasting crop yields.

IBM plans to enhance the capabilities of the AI model in collaboration with researchers from NASA and Clark University. The company also aims to release a commercial version of the model through its Watsonx product suite, which provides software tools for building and deploying AI models.

Watsonx, powered by Red Hat OpenShift AI, is designed to facilitate the development and deployment of AI workloads. It simplifies tasks such as monitoring the performance of machine learning models in production.