IBM and NASA Partner to Utilize AI for Earth Science Research

IBM and NASA have collaborated on the development of an open-source geospatial foundational model that will enable scientists to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to track the effects of climate change, monitor deforestation, predict crop yields, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions.

NASA, known for space exploration, also focuses on Earth science missions. By 2024, NASA’s Earth science operations will generate approximately 250,000 terabytes of data. NASA’s Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 (HLS) satellite mission, in conjunction with the European Space Agency (ESA), captures highly detailed optical imagery of Earth’s land and coastal regions. The HLS dataset provides a comprehensive view of Earth’s surface every two to three days, with a resolution of 30 meters per pixel. While the images cannot identify individual trees, they can detect large-scale land changes.

IBM has utilized its cloud platforms, such as watsonx, to apply AI learning models to NASA’s HLS data. IBM emphasizes the importance of sharing scientific data and understanding Earth’s changing landscape. The collaborative efforts aim to make the vast amount of NASA mission data accessible to a wider audience.

In the spirit of openness, IBM’s foundational model and NASA’s satellite data are available on the platform Hugging Face, making it the largest geospatial AI foundation model on the platform. The HLS Geospatial Foundational Model family pipelines, known as “Prithvi,” have been developed by the NASA and IBM team using HLS data from the contiguous United States. The model is capable of handling a time series of remote sensing images, enabling a variety of downstream tasks, such as burn scars segmentation, flood segmentation, and land cover classification.

IBM has fine-tuned its model to detect burn scars, floods, and wildfires in the United States. Further fine-tuning will expand its usability for various tasks. The foundational models, based on the transformer AI architecture, extract the underlying structure of the satellite data, allowing for efficient analysis without requiring human annotation.

NASA and IBM are also working on developing other applications to extract insights from Earth observations, including a large language model built on Earth science literature. These models and products will be open and available to the scientific community, aligning with NASA’s open science guidelines and principles.