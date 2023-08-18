Hurricane Hilary Expected to Weaken to Tropical Storm as it Hits Southern California

Hurricane Hilary is forecasted to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes landfall in Southern California this weekend. This will be the first tropical storm to hit the region since September 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Southwestern United States, with the potential for 3 to 6 inches of rain in some areas and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches. This could cause extreme flooding, mudslides, and tornados.

Normally, storms do not hit Southern California due to prevailing winds that push them westward into the open ocean or northeastward into Mexico and other parts of the U.S. Southwest. However, Hurricane Hilary is defying these usual weather patterns.

The impact of the storm can be observed through satellite and radar composite imagery, which will provide different views of its movement and effects on the region. The storm is expected to hit large desert areas that are not accustomed to significant rainfall.

Authorities are urging residents to be prepared for the potential threats to life and property. As the storm weakens, it is important to remain cautious as the risk of heavy rains and its associated hazards, such as flooding and mudslides, may still persist.

It is essential to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and follow the instructions and guidelines provided by local authorities. Take necessary precautions to ensure your safety during the storm.