The Power of AI Models

Satellite

How Satellites Can Help FEMA Maintain Communications During Natural Disasters

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
James Clevenger, director of government sales at Hughes Network Systems, suggests that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) should utilize geostationary and low-Earth orbit satellites to ensure effective communication in the event of a natural disaster. In a recent commentary, Clevenger emphasizes the need for FEMA to embrace emerging and cost-effective technologies to overcome communication barriers during emergencies like hurricanes.

Clevenger highlights that geostationary satellites, which have demonstrated reliable performance for decades after hurricanes, offer a dependable and affordable option for emergency connectivity. The setup involves installing a small portable satellite dish to establish a connection. This solution can prove particularly useful in remote or disaster-stricken areas.

Furthermore, Clevenger discusses the increasing reliability of flat panel antennas for low-Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity. These antennas have the capacity to download data at up to 195 megabits per second, with low latency. This technology presents another viable option for FEMA in ensuring efficient communication during emergencies.

In addition to geostationary and LEO satellites, Clevenger suggests that FEMA and first responders can also leverage other systems such as standalone 5G networks and direct-to-device satellite services. These innovative solutions can facilitate seamless communication and aid in disaster relief operations.

As natural disasters continue to pose significant challenges to communication infrastructure, it is crucial for FEMA to embrace these emerging technologies. By utilizing a combination of geostationary and low-Earth orbit satellites, along with other novel systems, FEMA can enhance its ability to maintain effective communication and coordinate rescue efforts during emergencies.

