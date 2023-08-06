Space Technology and its Impact on Agriculture

Space technology has the potential to revolutionize the agricultural sector by 2030. In the past, affordable space images lacked the necessary quality, while high-resolution images were too expensive. However, the cost and quality of imagery are improving, which could have significant benefits for farmers and the agricultural industry as a whole.

According to a report published by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company, space applications in agriculture can have a significant impact in the coming years. For example, early detection of pests using satellite imagery could save up to 0.8 billion tonnes of crops annually. Additionally, reducing inputs like pesticides and fertilizers could save up to 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, while water usage could be reduced by 5-10%.

Given that the agricultural sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and consumes a significant amount of freshwater, these numbers are significant. Moreover, these societal benefits also translate into economic gains. Reducing food waste could contribute an additional $150-175 billion in economic value, while a 5% cost reduction represents $7-8 billion in savings for growers.

So how does space technology work in practice? Space-based remote sensors collect various data, including weather information and imagery, which can be used for advanced analytics. This technology can be applied in several areas of agriculture, such as yield estimation, yield optimization, sustainable practices, predicting and mitigating damage from natural disasters, and enabling continuous monitoring in remote areas.

Satellites offer advantages at scale compared to other platforms like drones or aircraft. As satellite resolution improves and costs decrease, they are becoming an integral part of the agricultural sector. However, a hybrid model that combines satellite and drone technology may also emerge, with drones verifying satellite data or providing additional data for analysis.

The cost of satellite imagery is expected to decline by 2030, making it competitive with other platforms. This, along with the expansion of potential customer groups, is projected to grow the market by about 10% annually, reaching up to $1 billion by 2030. Farmers, carbon traders, insurers, and governments are increasingly recognizing the value of satellite data.

However, greater adoption of space technology in agriculture will require coordinated efforts among stakeholders. User involvement in technology development, transparency in how insights are derived, and the availability of ground-truth data for validation are essential for building trust. Achieving reliable model accuracy will also require significant collaboration and investment. Nonetheless, the potential benefits for all stakeholders involved make it a worthwhile endeavor.